Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears after conservatorship ruling

Pop star Lady Gaga has taken to Twitter to lavish praise on Britney Spears. The 35-year-old pop star has taken to social media to lavish praise on Britney after she was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

Gaga wrote on Twitter: "I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. “You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today [heart emoji] you’re a superstar and a super-human being [heart emojis] (sic)" I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today❤️ you’re a superstar and a super-human being ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 13, 2021 Elsewhere, Iggy Azalea has also welcomed the news on the micro-blogging platform.

The rap star wrote: "I don’t think there’s a person alive on this planet happier than Britney Spears today & the thought of that really makes me smile. (sic)" Britney herself heralded the "best day ever" after Judge Brenda Penny ended her conservatorship. The chart-topping pop star addressed the ruling on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the courthouse in Los Angeles.

Britney wrote alongside the video: "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney (sic)” Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, also spoke about the court ruling shortly after it was announced. He told fans outside the courthouse: "What's next for Britney - and this is the first time that this can be said for about a decade - is up to one person: Britney."