Lady Gaga is believed to have landed a cameo in ‘Wednesday' after the viral 'Bloody Mary' TikTok trend

Lady Gaga is reportedly set to appear in the second season of “Wednesday”. The 38-year-old singer and actress has landed a mystery cameo in the star-studded cast, led by Jenna Ortega's titular character in Netflix's “Addams Family” spin-off, according to “The Hollywood Reporter”.

It comes as no surprise to many that Gaga will make an appearance on the hit show. In 2022, after seeing Ortega's character do a dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps in season one, fans of the show started a viral TikTok trend where they'd perform the moves to a sped-up version of Gaga's song “Bloody Mary”, from her 2011 album “Born This Way”. It proved so popular that the song got a streaming boost and it started heading back up the charts.

Gaga, known as Mother Monster to her fans, who call themselves Little Monsters, even did her own video performing the spooky routine. At the time, she wrote: "Slay Wednesday! "You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)."

At the Golden Globes last year, Ortega, 22, told reporters of the possibility of Gaga joining the show: “I’m sure Netflix would love that. “If Lady Gaga were to be a part, [she and Wednesday] would have to be two monsters that understand each other.” The “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star recently revealed they are several episodes into filming the second instalment, but Ortega isn't sure whether it will feature another dance.

Asked if there will be a follow-up to her viral performance, the actress replied: "Not that I’m aware of … I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I’ll see something." Meanwhile, Christina Ricci previously heaped praise on Ortega, describing her “Wednesday”' co-star as "amazing". The 44-year-old actress starred as Wednesday in the “Addams Family” movies in the early 90s and she's been impressed by Ortega ever since they started working together on the spin-off.