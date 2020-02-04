Lady Gaga has made her romance with Michael Polansky Instagram official, as she shared the first snap of them together.
The 33-year-old singer has been spotted a number of times growing close to a mystery man over the last few months, and after it was revealed over the weekend that the previously unknown hunk is in fact the Parker Group CEO, she has now taken to social media to share her first picture of them together.
In the image, Gaga can be seen sat on Michael's lap, whilst he holds her.
But the "Shallow" singer is yet to confirm her man's name, as no-one was tagged in the image and Gaga didn't name Michael in the caption, which read: "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best! (sic)"