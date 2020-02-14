Lady Gaga proposed to herself for Valentine’s Day.
The 33-year-old singer is celebrating the romantic holiday with some self-love, as she says the idea that love can only be shown on one day a year is “ridiculous”, and anyone should feel free to love “any day of any year”.
Referring to a tradition which states that women can only propose to men on February 29 - which comes around once every four years during a leap year - Gaga said: "The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is so completely ridiculous! Anyone who knows me knows that I believe any person of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to anyone else on any day of any year.