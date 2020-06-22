Lady Gaga says female stars have failed to support her

According to Lady Gaga, older women in the music industry have failed to support her. The 34-year-old pop star - who is one of the best-selling musicians in the world - has claimed she hasn't received any meaningful support from other female artists, except from Celine Dion. Gaga - who has pledged to lend her support to young stars like Billie Eilish - told Apple: "The truth is I've had a hard time with older women, other than Celine Dion. "In terms of having a female mentor who goes, 'This is how it's done' - it's proven difficult for me to have someone in my life who would show me the way." Earlier this month, meanwhile, Gaga claimed America had reached a "pivotal moment" in its evolution.

The "Shallow" singer compared racism in the US to an oppressive forest that needs to be uprooted, and admitted she believes the younger generation are the ones to instigate important changes.

Speaking as part of YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" event, she said: "You are watching what is a pivotal moment in this country's evolution. You are watching society change in a deeply important way. This change will be slow, and we will have to be patient. But change will happen and it will be for the better...

"I think about a broad forest filled densely with tall trees. Trees as old as this country itself. Trees that were planted with racist seeds. Trees that grew prejudice branches and oppressive leaves and mangled roots that buried and entrenched themselves deep within the soil, forming a web so well developed and so entangled that push back when we try to look clearly at how it really works.

"This forest is where we live, it's who we are. It's the moral and value system that we as a society have upheld and emboldened for centuries. I make this analogue between racism and nature in this country because it's as pervasive and real as nature. It is some part of everything the light touches."