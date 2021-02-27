Lady Gaga's dogs found

Lady Gaga's dogs have been returned after they were stolen and her dog walker was shot in Hollywood earlier this week. On Wednesday Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot four times and her French bulldogs Koji and Gustavo were stolen as he walked them in Hollywood but two days later the dogs were found and Ryan's family revealed he is recovering well in hospital. According to NBC Los Angeles, the dogs were returned at around 6pm on Friday after a woman brought them to Olympic Community Police Station. Detectives and a member of Gaga's team confirmed they were her dogs, as the singer is currently in Rome filming a movie. Captain Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the Robbery-Homicide Division, said the woman who brought the dogs in appeared to be "uninvolved and unassociated" with the attack.

Just hours before the dogs were returned, Gaga took to social media to post a heartfelt plea, confirming she was offering $500 000 in exchange for “their safe return”.

Alongside a series of photos of her dogs, she wrote on Instagram: “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago.

“My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return.

“Email [email protected] to contact us. Or, if you bought or found them unknowingly, the reward is the same.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero. (sic)”

Gaga’s third dog, Miss Asia, fled the scene of the attack and was later recovered by police and returned to one of Gaga’s bodyguards.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s family recently sent their thanks to Gaga for showing “nothing but non-stop love and concern” for the dog walker after the horrific incident.

They said: “Ryan is receiving extraordinary care in the hospital right now and his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. We cannot possibly say enough to thank all of the first responders, nurses and doctors who have worked so tirelessly to care for Ryan.

“Of course, we also want to thank Lady Gaga who has shown nothing but non-stop love and concern for Ryan and our family right from the outset. Ryan loves Gustavo and Koji as much as Lady Gaga does; so we join in her plea for their safe return.”