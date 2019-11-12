Lamar Odom has got engaged to Sabrina Parr after just three months of dating.
The 40-year-old basketball player is set to wed Sabrina Parr - who he has been dating for just three months - after popping the question during a romantic dinner at Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Lamar shared a photo of himself and Sabrina - who showed off her huge pear-cut diamond engagement ring - at the restaurant on his Instagram account and captioned the picture: "Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.(sic)"