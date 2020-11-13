Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr celebrate engagement anniversary after split

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have reunited to celebrate their one-year engagement anniversary, one week after announcing their split. The former NBA star and his former fiancé announced last week they were calling time on their romance, but on Thursday they reunited to celebrate one year since Lamar got down on one knee and asked Sabrina to marry him. Sabrina posted a picture to her Instagram Story of Lamar kissing her cheek, and wrote: "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom (sic)” Picture: Instagram Stories Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom. Picture: Instagram Lamar also posted the same image to his own Instagram Story. And in a cryptic post after the picture was shared, Sabrina added: "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!”

It is currently unclear whether Lamar and Sabrina have rekindled their romance, or if they were just celebrating the anniversary despite their split.

The celebration comes just one week after Sabrina told her social media followers the wedding plans had been cancelled, where she said she decided to call time on their relationship for the sake of her children, as she claimed Lamar has some issues that he "so desperately needs" help with.

She wrote on social media: "Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar.

“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs.

“I wish him all the best. and asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

The fitness guru did not state what it is Lamar is struggling with, however, he has publicly battled several addictions in the past.