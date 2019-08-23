Lamar Odom. Picture: Instagram

Lamar Odom feels blessed that he's been chosen to star in the forthcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars". The 39-year-old basketball player - who was previously married to Khloe Kardashian - is set to take part in the forthcoming ballroom and latin season and he's still in shock that he was chosen to join the line-up alongside the likes of Christie Brinkley, "The Bachelorette"'s Hannah Brown, "The Supremes" Mary Wilson and the former press secretary of President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Lamar said of his hopes for the show: "Hopefully just giving me strength in everything I do. Every day I'm just trying to get better and better and better, be a better person. Hopefully just bring out the best in me.

"Of course just to be alive and of course to be out on the stage and dance in front of America, it's a blessing."

Also set to star on the show is Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, actor James Van Der Beek, NFL star Ray Lewis, singer Ally Brooke and Kel Mitchell.

It was also confirmed earlier this week that professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd would be making her return to the show after leaving in 2017.

She said in a statement: "I'm overwhelmed with excitement. I'm excited and happy to be back with my family.

"Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it's such a close and tight-knit family, so I'm just happy to be back with everybody.

"I definitely wanted this to happen. I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks [Chmerkovskiy] has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us."