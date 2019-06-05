Lamar Odom. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lamar Odom admitted he never thanked ex Khloe Kardashian for "wiping [his] ass" and being by his side after his overdose in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. The 39-year-old basketball star has spoken candidly about how "thankful" he is for his ex-wife - who he described as his "Armenian angel" - and everything she did for him when he fell into a coma after overdosing in a brothel in 2015, two years after their break-up.

In an interview with Hollyscoop's Diana Madison obtained by MailOnline, he said: "I never had the opportunity to tell her how thankful I was for wiping my ass...

"After I came out of the coma, I never had the opportunity. Especially where I was at that stage of my life, it was hard for me to express any kind of empathy, I messed up, Hopefully I can make it up...

"Thank you Khloe for everything you did to me, hopefully I'll have the opportunity to show you face to face."

Lamar and Khloe, 34, married in 2009 but she filed for divorce two years later, and after his overdose, Khloe stood by his side to support his recovery before they finalised the divorce the following year.

And despite their split - which came as he was unfaithful to Khloe multiple times - the sportsman still regards the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has his celebrity crush.

He recently admitted: "If I had to date a celebrity it would be Khloe Kardashian."

His confession came after he insisted Khloe was still the love of his life, as he said he hopes he'll reconcile with her one day.

He added: "I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her."

Meanwhile, Khloe - who has 13-month-old daughter True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson - recently insisted there is "no bad blood" between her and Lamar, and she still thinks he's an "incredible person".

She shared: "We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything."