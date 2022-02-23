Lamar Odom no longer speaks to Khloe Kardashian, but admits he would like to be friends with her. The 42-year-old former basketball player was married to reality star Khloe, 37, from 2009 until 2016 but longer speaks to his ex-wife and wishes that they could be friends.

He said: "It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, but I understand that s*** happened and people move on in their lives. If I could be her friend that would just be a blessing." Lamar and Khloe tied the knot after only one month of dating, but the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star first filed for divorce in 2013, but put it on hold after he was hospitalised over drug use in 2015 to help him recover. Their divorce was eventually finalised in 2016 and Lamar admitted that he used his recent appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother' to help others by discussing his relationship with his ex-wife.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "They asked me a lot about Khloe on ['Celebrity Big Brother']. Any time a woman stands by you after making such a huge mistake and is there for you when I couldn't walk, or talk, or even wipe my own backside... I don't think you could ever forget about that person, especially if you married this person after 30 days of knowing each other. "I just try to be as honest and transparent about our relationship as possible.

"Maybe it might help somebody else who has a position of power because of who they're married to, what they retained on their own, maybe help make their own right decision," he said. "You never know reasoning, just trying to find out why I'm still here in a lot of cases." Former NBA star Lamar - who has who has children Destiny, 24, and Lamar Jr., 20 with ex-girlfriend Liza Morales - added that these days he is trying to "move in the right direction" as he just wants his children to be "proud" of him. He added: "[I'm] not saying all my decisions are gonna be right from here on in, but I know my decisions that I make from here on out [are] because I'm trying to move in the right direction."