Lamar Odom opens up about sobriety, family and his relationship with Khloé Kardashian

On an explosive new episode of the “We’re Out Of Time” podcast, former MBA star, Lamar Odom opened up about his path to sobriety with the help of the African plant medicine, Iboga. Odom told host and rehab innovator, Richard Taite, that Iboga, helped him achieve sobriety and describes the powerful visions he experienced, including reconnecting with his late son.

“Pot helps me daily and then I took an African plant medicine, which is used to help people with anxiety, depression and who are addicts. “My African ancestors used to use it to get in touch with their lost loved ones ... I’ve done a lot of drugs in my life, I could say that, that was the strongest sh** I’ve ever took. “It was f***ing strong. It just kicked my ass in every which way, you had to totally submit to it and then you get to see all these visions come to you.”

During the visions, he saw a big picture of his cousin whom he helped raise with his grandmother. “Then I kept hearing my mother’s voice, my grandmother’s voice, but I think the coolest thing was that I got to see my son again. I got to see him at six months, around 12 or 13 and the age he would have been now. It made me realise that life is to precious.” Odom also discussed his strained relationship with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, revealing that while they don’t speak often, there is still some communication between them.

“I don’t speak to her much … But I can text her and she’ll reply,” he said. He goes on to explain that while their relationship is distant, he still feels a connection with her: “She still cares about me but I don’t speak to her.” Watch the snippet below.

Odom also confessed to purchasing a custom sex doll that looks like his ex for “mental health” reasons, sharing how it helped him cope. “When you really thinking about it, it’s like a doll and then you think about mental health and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but since the beginning of time. “It’s sick but I think we’re all a bit off, a little weird,” he said.

Watch the snippet below. Additionally, Odom spoke how he's rebuilding his relationship with his children after years of absence due to his basketball career and personal struggles. “They live with me ... That’s what keeps me sober... that’s what makes me lucky ... I missed so much time because of my career and then my extracurricular activities when I wasn’t playing, so now that they are 23 and 26 we like friends. The repair happened naturally, it wasn’t forced,” he said.