Lamar Odom reveals he put Khloe Kardashian through ‘some sh*t’ during their marriage

The 43-year-old former basketballer married reality star Kardashian, 38, in 2009 and although she filed for divorce in 2013, the split was called off until 2015 so she could help him through the aftermath of an overdose, with Odom now reflecting that he put her through some “crazy” things behind closed doors.

Speaking in a trailer for his upcoming interview “TMZ PRESENTS: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians”, he said: “Drugs was my girlfriend. I had a wife, and I had cocaine. For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can’t hide that forever. Yeah, she did (support me). I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s***. The things y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Earlier this year, the former NBA star – who is father to Destiny, 24, and Lamar jr, 20, with girlfriend Liza Morales while “The Kardashians” star is mother to True, 4, and a son with ex-partner Tristan Thompson – explained that he will “pay” for the “mistakes” he made in his marriage for the rest of his life.

He wrote: “Missing my best friend. #memories for life. I’m human just like everyone else. Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made. But I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family." (sic)