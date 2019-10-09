Lamar Odom has heaped praise on his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and admitted they were "just meant" to be friends.
The 39-year-old basketball player - who was married to the reality TV star from 2009 until 2016 - has nothing but kind words to say about his former spouse and said she would have taken naturally to be being a mom to her 17-month-old daughter, True Thompson, because she took "care" of him through the ups and downs of their four-year relationship.
Speaking to PEOPLETV's "Reality Check", he said: "Well, I think we've both matured over time. I wish her all the best.
"She's a mother now, and she took care of me for four years, so I know she won't have any problems taking care of a child.
"But I wish her all the best. It's just meant for us to be friends."