Lamar Odom suffering from 'dehydration and exhaustion'

Lamar Odom is suffering from “dehydration and exhaustion”. The former NBA star was due to appear on a Facebook Live show titled ‘Addiction Talk’ this week, but dropped out at the last minute due to “health concerns”.

Joy Sutton, who hosts the show, said during the episode Lamar was supposed to be a guest on: “Just moments ago we received information from his team, the agency that works with him, that let us know that he won’t be able to join us tonight due to some health concerns. “We’ve been told that he’s dealing with dehydration and exhaustion, and I can tell you that he did want to be here tonight.” According to The Blast, Lamar has not addressed the situation himself, but a representative for the show claims the sports star is suffering from ailments due to “working out and basketball camps”.

They added: “We ask that you lift him to the light and hold him there as he rests and heals.” Lamar has been open about his health battles in the past, and has previously struggled with substance abuse. The 41-year-old star recently admitted to using powerful psychedelics to treat his long-term drug addiction, and recalled seeing visions of his family members the first time he used Ibogaine.

He said: “I did experiment with another psychedelic drug, Ibogaine, which is like the grandfather of psychedelic drugs, and I think that’s where I had the most spiritual experience …They say the first person you see is someone really close to you in your family. “The first person I saw was my cousin Sierra, who at one time, even though I’m young, my grandma and I helped raise her. Her face was big, it was like this close to me. And then I kept hearing my mother’s voice, my grandmother’s voice, and that was of course extremely spiritual that I got to reconnect with their voices “And then I got to see my son. I got to see him at the age he passed away. I got to see him at the age … eight or nine years old. And then I got to see him at the age he would be now … Just to see him was enough. It was crazy.”