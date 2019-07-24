Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Lamar Odom would like to mend his relationship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian and her famous family. The 39-year-old basketball player - who was married to the reality TV star from 2009 until 2016 - is hoping that his new venture in motivational speaking will bring him closer to his ex-wife and her famous relatives, including Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner, after they went their separate ways when claims of infidelity began to surface.

Speaking to TMZ.com, Lamar said: "Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I'm going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there's nothing I regret about that. And, hopefully, me going to public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge."

And it seems Lamar has already started to mend that bridge as Khloe, 35, recently congratulated him on the success of his memoir Darkness to Light: A Memoir.

After hearing that his new book had topped the New York Times newspaper's best-sellers list for Sports and Fitness, Khloe wrote on Instagram: "Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining [praying emoji] (sic)"

Lamar - who has previously battled with drug problems - initially wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Wow don't know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light!

"What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya'll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times.

"My true fans, my friends and family love ya'll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight #nytimesbestseller. (sic)"

Lamar has previously said he will always love Khloe - even though she has now moved on with her life and has a 15-month-old daughter called True with Tristan Thompson.