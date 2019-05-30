Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. Picture: Bang Showbiz/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom thinks Tristan Thompson was "as stupid as he was" when he kissed Khloe's friend Jordyn Woods. The basketball player dated Khloe Kardashian for seven years until 2016 and has criticised her most recent partner Tristan - with whom she shares 13-month-old True - for cheating on her.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lamar said: "It's a bad situation. She doesn't deserve that. She's a beautiful person from the inside out. You know, (it's) just a man being as stupid as I was. Just a bad decision."

Khloe, 34, recently said there is "no bad blood" between her and Lamar, and she still thinks he's an "incredible person".

She shared: "We speak every now and then. There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything."

However, it may be a while before Khloe is ready to give it another shot with Lamar, as she recently said she's sworn off dating for a while following her split from Tristan after he locked lips with Jordyn Woods.

Asked if she'd put herself on any dating websites or apps, she said: "No, I'm not on anything. I don't care to be. I'm so in love in True, and being with her, and enjoying every moment. I know that probably sounds like the typical answer but I'm working. I'm working on myself - mind, body, soul, that other cliche. I'm just happy and I want to filter through whatever I feel like I need to filter through, but my focus right now is True. I don't feel a sense of urgency to be in a relationship, or even to go on a date. I don't want to."