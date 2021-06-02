Lance Bass and Michael Turchin expecting twins

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are expecting twins - a boy and a girl.

The NSYNC star and his husband have confirmed they are set to welcome a boy and a girl through surrogacy after a tough four years trying to become parents.

He said: "When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about.

“Pretty much everyone we’ve known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work."

Whilst revealing they tried nine egg donors, Michael added: "We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs.

“Some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, some weren’t good genetic matches. If you’re going to be a match, you don’t want to even risk it."

Michael confessed their surrogate was expecting twins before sadly miscarrying them.

He told People magazine: "This time around, we had to start all over again from the beginning.

“Not only did we need to get a new egg donor now because we found out she had early lupus, but on top of that, when we did our egg retrieval, we only had two healthy embryos.

“Normally, the number’s much higher. So we put both in and once she miscarried, we had to start all over from scratch again this past year."

It comes after Lance revealed last year that him and his husband have lost the surrogate they were hoping would help them welcome their first child.

He explained: "We're two and a half years in and we keep running into a lot of different hiccups.

“We have not been - we haven't been pregnant since last year, you know, when we lost them last year.

“But now, we found a new donor and we love the donor, so we have our embryos ready to go right now. Unfortunately, we just lost our surrogate that we've had for over two years.

"And so now - now begins the process of finding a replacement surrogate which is hard during Covid because a lot of surrogates really don't want to get pregnant during a time like this."