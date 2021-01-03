Larry King hospitalised with coronavirus

Veteran TV star Larry King has been hospitalised with coronavirus. The 87-year-old TV star has been at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, according to CNN, which reports that his children have been unable to visit him due to the pandemic. King - who has suffered a series of medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks - was diagnosed with coronavirus in December, and thus far, his family have not been able to visit him in hospital. The TV icon - who hosted “Larry King Live” for more than 25 years - spent his 87th birthday in November in a hospital with a blood-flow issue, after suffering personal tragedy earlier in 2020. King's 65-year-old son Andy died in July from a heart attack and his 51-year-old daughter Chaia died in August following a battle with lung cancer.

The veteran TV star previously discussed their deaths in a heartfelt Facebook post, admitting it felt "out of order".

He said: "It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King.

"Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

King - who also has Cannon, 20, Chance, 21, and Larry Jr, 59 - admitted he needed "a little time and privacy to heal".

He wrote: "Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes. In this moment, we need a little time and privacy to heal. I thank you for respecting that."