Larry King left R40m fortune to children

Larry King's hand-written will has emerged and the veteran broadcaster wanted his assets - valued at R40 million - to be shared equally between his children.

The veteran broadcaster died last month at the age of 87 and his hand-written will has now emerged, which is dated 17 October, 2019, two months after he filed for divorce from seventh wife Shawn Southwick King, and less than a year before his two children Andy and Chaia died within three weeks of one another last summer.

The document requested all of Larry's estate be divided equally among his offspring, Andy and Chaia, and Larry Jr., 59, Chance, 21, and Cannon, 20.

According to People, it read: "This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% (written above illegible crossed-out words) of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."

Larry Jr. has requested to be appointed administrator of his father's estate, noting his dad was going through a divorce from the mother of his half-siblings at the time of his death.