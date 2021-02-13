Larry King's death certificate reveals his immediate cause of death

American television and radio host Larry King's immediate cause of death and underlying health conditions have now been revealed in his death certificate.

The host of “Larry King Live” recently died at the age of 87.

According to the death certificate of the late radio host, obtained by People magazine, King's immediate cause of death was sepsis.

Prior to his death, he was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he contracted Covid-19 in December, although the novel coronavirus did not cause his death.

King also had two underlying conditions that led to sepsis. He suffered from acute hypoxic respiratory failure, meaning he did not have enough oxygen in his blood. Other than that King also suffered from an end-stage renal disease, commonly known as kidney failure.