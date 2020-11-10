Larsa Pippen claims she dated Tristan Thomspon 10 days before Khloe Kardashian

Reality star Larsa Pippen has claimed she dated Tristan Thompson before he met Khloe Kardashian. The 46-year-old star opened up on their romance, and she noted she "introduced him" to the Kardashian family shortly before he started a relationship with Khloe in 2016. Appearing on the 'Hollywood Raw' podcast, Larsa said: "[I] was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them... "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever … I never cared that Khloe was with him after me.”

Meanwhile, the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star praised Khloe and Tristan and wished them the best after reports they have rekindled their romance after splitting last year.

She added: "I applaud [Khloe and Tristan] for working things out. I think it's great they are trying to work on their relationship. I'm really proud of them."

The former couple - who have two-year-old daughter True together - are yet to address the reconciliation rumours after spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source recently said Khloe has forgiven Tristan for being unfaithful, after he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods.

Larsa was originally seen on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” telling Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian West that the pair were "all over each other" at a party.

She later revealed that although her friend originally wasn't convinced, Kim's sister Kourtney believed the news immediately as she'd previously noticed an atmosphere between Jordyn and Tristan.

She explained: "I called Kim. She didn't believe me - she was like, 'No way. There's no way.' Then we called Kourtney, and Kourtney was like, 'Yeah, I believe it.'

"Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling and Kourtney was in that room."