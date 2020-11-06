Lashana Lynch subjected to 'abuse' after Bond casting

Lashana Lynch has dealt with “attacks” and “abuse” after being cast in the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time To Die”.

The 32-year-old actress makes history in the upcoming movie as the first female and the first Black person ever to play the role of 007, but not everyone took the groundbreaking news well, as Lashana has opened up on the backlash she received from some fans of the franchise after the casting was first announced.

Lashana acknowledged she knows the criticism isn’t personal, and although she was hurt by some comments, she ultimately understands she’s part of something that will be “revolutionary” in the longterm.

Speaking to the December issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, she said: "I am one Black woman - if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse.

“I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I'm a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”