Lauren Jauregui felt 'disgustingly uncomfortable' about Camila Cabello rumours
Lauren Jauregui has revealed she felt "disgustingly uncomfortable" about rumours linking her to Camila Cabello.
Fifth Harmony fans speculated that the 24-year-old pop star was attracted to Camila, 23, during their time in the band, but Lauren has now admitted to feeling deeply uncomfortable about the idea.
She explained: "People thought Camila and I were into each other and that made me so uncomfortable.
"Like, disgustingly uncomfortable, because I was queer but she was not and it made me feel like a predator.
“It made me feel like a predator because the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories that people would write and the type of stuff, I was always the aggressor and I was always the one turning her.
"I was always the one who was the 'masculine' energy in the scenario and it made me very uncomfortable because that is not how I identify."
Lauren explained that she and Camila - who quit Fifth Harmony in 2016 - are just "very good friends".
The singer also admitted that the scenario made her "hyper-analyse" her relationships with other women.
She told the “En La Sala” podcast: "I don't want to make them feel like I am looking at them in that way.
"To this day, [fans are] convinced that that was real."
Lauren confessed that the speculation has been "traumatising" for her.
She said: "It really f***** with my head because I wasn't even comfortable telling my parents about it. I wasn't even comfortable telling myself that I was queer.
"And I also, I didn't see Camila that way, so it made me uncomfortable that I could potentially be putting off that vibe."