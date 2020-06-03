Lea Michele loses endorsement deal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Lea Michele has been dropped by HelloFresh after being accused of making former "Glee" co-star Samantha Ware's life a "living hell". The 33-year-old actress was blasted by Samantha Ware, who accused her of being hypocritical when she took to social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement because of the way she allegedly treated her on the set of the musical drama series. And as a result of Samantha's comments. the meal kit company have cut ties with Lea, effective immediately. The firm tweeted: "HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. "We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately."

Lea - who is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich - was promoting the company as recently as 20 May, but a source played down HelloFresh's decision, telling People magazine the partnership "was nearing its conclusion regardless."

Samantha had hit out at Lea after she spoke up following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

Lea tweeted: "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter."

And Samantha, 28, replied: "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD "'SH* T IN MY WIG!' AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD... (sic)."

Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell - who all co-starred in "Glee" - reacted to the tweet in support of Samantha.

Alex and Amber shared gifs, with Alex posting the "Get her, Jade" meme from RuPaul's 'Drag Race', while Dabier wrote: "GIRL YOU WOULDNT LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS CAUSE 'I DIDNT BELONG THERE' F** K YOU LEA (sic)."

"Community" actress Yvette Nicole Brown showed her support for Samantha by writing: "I felt every one of those capital letters."

And Alex replied: "Felt like claps!!"