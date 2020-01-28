Lena Dunham "didn't want to live" when she was addicted to prescription medication following her hysterectomy and split from Jack Antonoff.
The "Girls" star went through a rough patch following her hysterectomy and her split from Jack Antonoff that she turned to anti-anxiety medication to help her get through.
She said: "It got really complicated. I realised I wasn't just taking medication for physical pain, I was taking medication for the emotional pain too. And then suddenly, especially this stuff, the benzos [benzodiazepines, a common type of anxiety medication], it changes your brain chemistry and suddenly you're not yourself.
"You're not present. You're not functional. One day, I looked around and I was lying in a bed in my parents' apartment under two blankets, in the same pyjamas I'd been in for three days, and I was like, 'This isn't me.' It wasn't that I was suicidal. I felt nothing. I didn't want to live."
The 33-year-old actress has been single for over a year now but she has enjoyed the "hiatus" from dating and her own sobriety.