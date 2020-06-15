Lena Waithe: Black LGBTQI+ representation is so important

Lena Waithe thinks black LGBTQI+ representation is so important, as she insists the world is "fighting for so many different causes" right now.

The 'Master of None' star insists it is important that all voices get heard and are portrayed in movies and on television shows, as she insists the world is "fighting for so many different causes" right now.

She said: "It's substantially significant and necessary. I think representation in all regards is so necessary, and right now, we're fighting for so many different causes. Not just Black lives or Black male lives but Black trans lives, gay Black lives."

And the 36-year-old actress and screenwriter is always "fighting to be the best person she can be" and wants to show this through the characters she writes about and portrays.

She explained: "I wanted to be clear Black women who are, I always say 'masculine-presenting,' we can also be soft. We can also be vulnerable. And we're not all aggressive. I'm always fighting to be the best person I can be, partner I can be, friend I can be. And I think people don't necessarily associate that with someone that walks through the world the way we do. And I was really happy that we got to just show a different side of us."