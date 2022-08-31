Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone rumoured to have split

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split, sources say. The “What's Eating Gilbert Grape” star, 47, and the “Daisy Jones and the Six” star, 25, have called it quits after four years together, according to insiders close to the couple.

A source told “PEOPLE“ magazine that the pair, who first got together in January 2018, were no longer together but representatives for the two of them declined to comment on the claims. An insider told the same magazine in 2019 that the couple were “pretty serious” about each other. At the time, they said: "It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

Another person stated that DiCaprio, who has been linked to a number of beauties such as Blake Lively, Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli, “loves being with” Morrone and they “spent 24/7” with each other during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020. The source added: “They are very close.” They were spotted together on a beach in Malibu on the Fourth of July holiday.

In 2018, Morrone opened up about the “large age gap” between her and the “Titanic” star and how it was not that big a deal. She said: "There's so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." Model/actress Camila Morrone, left, and actor Josh Lucas share a laugh onstage at the 2019 Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Morrone added it was “frustrating” that she was most well-known for her relationship with DiCaprio.

