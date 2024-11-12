Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his 50th birthday with star-studded bash

Multi-award-winning actor and film producer, Leonardo DiCaprio recently hosted a grand celebration to mark his 50th birthday. The actor known for his numerous iconic roles like “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”, is no stranger to extravagant celebrations, and his 50th was no exception.

The event saw some of the biggest names in entertainment join the festivities. Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, Robin Thicke and his partner April Love Geary, Katy Perry, Tyga, Orlando Bloom, Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne and Chris Rock, were just a few of the high-profile guests that attended the star-studded party. DiCaprio's parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken, his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and celebrated actor Robert De Niro were also spotted at the party.

The private soirée was held at the luxurious home of Walmart heiress Sybil Robson Orr and her husband, Matthew Orr. According to reports, the star was “on a high and fully in the moment”, enjoying time with his guests in what felt like a warm, prelude gathering before the main event. The “Titanic” actor had a Nobu-catered dinner with his family and friends, before singer and record producer, Anderson.Paak took to the DJ booth keeping the dance floor buzzing into the early hours of the morning.