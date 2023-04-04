Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly dating TV presenter Maya Jama

Leonardo DiCaprio is rumoured to be dating TV presenter Maya Jama.
The Hollywood actor - who split from actress Camila Morrone last summer - has been linked to the host of UK reality TV show “Love Island” after they were reportedly partying together in New York and London, and were pictured at the same event in Paris, France, last month.
A source told “The Sun” newspaper: "Maya and Leo are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates.
"They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them is rushing into anything - they are having fun and seeing how it goes."
The insider went on to add: "They live in different countries and Maya has had a long distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her."
The publication reported that the pair were partying together in London in February on two consecutive nights during the weekend of the BAFTA Film Awards, and enjoyed more evenings out in New York in March.
They were then pictured with pals as they left the Le Piaf club in Paris later that month.
The 47-year-old actor is said to have split from “Never Goin' Back” star Morrone, 25, in August after four years of dating while Jama previously dated rapper Stormzy for four years before their relationship came to an end in 2019.
The TV star went on to date basketball player Ben Simmons and they became engaged before calling it quits last year.
She recently opened up about her single status in an interview with UK newspaper “The Times”, saying: "I’m really, really single right now. Newly single. It’s only been a month ... but it’s nice."