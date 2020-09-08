Leonardo DiCaprio 'tried to keep his smoking habit a secret'

Photographer Steve Eichner has claimed that Leonardo DiCaprio tried to keep his smoking habit under wraps in the 90s. The 45-year-old actor shot to international stardom during the decade, but DiCaprio remained determined to hide his smoking habit from his beloved mother Irmelin, according to Steve Eichner. The photographer - whose new book is called “In the Limelight: The Visual Ecstasy of NYC Nightlife in the '90s” - recalled an incident at Club USA in 1994, when DiCaprio was snapped buying something from a "cigarette-and-candy girl". He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "[Leo] came over and tapped me on the shoulder and said, 'Hey man, can you do me a favour and please don't use that photo? You can take photos of me tonight.'" Asked why he didn't want the photograph to go public, the “Titanic” star replied: "I was buying cigarettes, and I don't want my mom to know that I smoke."

Meanwhile, DiCaprio and Brad Pitt have recently bonded over their love of motorbikes.

The celebrity duo - who became close friends after co-starring in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 movie 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' - have been enjoying exploring Los Angeles together on their bikes during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source recently shared: "Brad is a huge fan of motorcycles and now Leo loves it too.

"They've been on different routes all over Los Angeles, from Malibu Canyon to some more challenging routes such as Decker Canyon Road and Mulholland Drive."

The movie stars are also said to be planning a road trip together later in the year, when they hope the pandemic will have eased.

Speaking about their "bromance", the insider said: "They're planning a big road trip later this year once everything calms down.

"This bromance is now a fully fledged friendship."