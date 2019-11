Lerato Kganyago stands up for Rachel after Siya Kolisi video goes viral









Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram TV personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago's recent tweet has twitter users all fired up. Kganyago came to Rachel Kolisi's defense after user started dragging her when Miss SA's Instagram video of Siya Kolisi spotting her at the Springboks homecoming following the their World Cup win went viral.

In the video, Siya is seen making his way through the crowd and stops in his tracks to great Zozibini Tunzi.

“Ayingo Miss South Africa lo?” You gotta love Siya😀 pic.twitter.com/mxQ07GBZiI — Nunu Mhlahlo (@Nunurans) November 5, 2019

In various tweets aimed at Rachel, Twitter users brought up her previous social media scandals including her saying that Siya is not a type (he's a married man with four kids) and when she slammed a woman online for allegedly sliding into the Springboks Rugby captain's DMs.

They had also warned her not to check his DM's because it could be "very messy".

Defending Rachel, Kganyago said: "A lot of Black Women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša!".

A lot of Black Women being so unnecessarily mean towards Rachel Kolisi makes me cringe! Says a lot about us! Ga ke kwešiše why re le so! Gwa Swabiša! 😖 — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 6, 2019

Actress, Hulisani Ravele jumped on the bandwagon saying: "Ugly! Ugly! Ugly! And then they’ll say “relax, it’s just a joke”, and it’s not,".

Ugly! Ugly! Ugly! And then they’ll say “relax, it’s just a joke”, and it’s not. 😞 — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) November 6, 2019

However, there were tweeps that disagreed with the "Project Runway" presenter's sentiments.

Lerato's tweet is now opening room for Black men and patriarchy princesses to tweet trash about Black women and paint Black women as these vile and jealous beings. Ukunya nje. — MaZikode (@FeministWitch__) November 6, 2019