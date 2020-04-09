Leslie Jordan is the best lockdown partner to have





Not many people knew who Leslie was until the Covid-19 pandemic hit and meant we had to stay indoors and keep ourselves entertained.





Thankfully this Hollywood star has been keeping 1.7 million people entertained thanks to the videos he posts on Instagram and with the number growing, it's clear to see why he is fast becoming the best lockdown buddy.





Leslie posts his videos around twice a day, at all hours, including the middle of the night. He has an instinctive grasp of the vlogger aesthetic - face pressed right up to a jangly camera, like he is confessing a secret - and the droll effect of Truman Capote after a few Martinis.





If he is not listening to Tupac or southern gospel music then he is trying yoga and a new diet. His new diet included eating everything his mother makes.





Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Leslie's southern accent certainly does play a role in his entertaining videos.





In one video, while listening to "California Love" by Tupac, the 64 year old recalls how Tupac could have once lived in his apartment block in Los Angeles.

















Even South African stars like Maps Maponyane and even Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Taraji P Henson follow and enjoy his videos.

You also might know him from "The Help", but if you do not know him, worry not.In another video he tries yoga and while trying downward-facing dog pose, gives up.Leslie also tells stories of what life was like on some of the movie and series sets he has worked on. All funnier than the one before.