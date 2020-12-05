Letitia Wright defends decision to post anti-vaccine video

Letitia Wright insists her intention was "not to hurt anyone" after she shared an anti-vaccine video online. The “Black Panther” star has taken to Twitter to defend her decision to post the anti-vaxxer video on her Twitter account, which was titled, 'COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?' Taking to the micro blogging platform, she wrote: "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else." In an earlier tweet, she added: "if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself ... you get cancelled." Meanwhile, Letitia previously admitted she was "depressed and full of anxiety" before she found fame.

She said: "I was depressed and full of anxiety. I think it was that pressure to be accepted, to be somebody.

“When you're looking outside of yourself for happiness and validation, a mean comment on social media can wreck you.

“I was OK when I was on set, hiding behind my work, but when I wasn't acting I was full of fear and doubt, trying to fill this void inside of me any way I could: drinking, smoking. It was bad."

And the 27-year-old star almost gave up acting before she found God.

She said: "Yeah I was going through a lot. A very difficult time in my life and I just needed to take a break from acting because I really idolised it.

“So I came off from it and I went on a journey to discover God and my relationship with God and I became a Christian and it really gave me so much love and life within myself and so much I felt secure and I felt I didn't need validation from anyone else or from getting a part.

“And my happiness wasn't dependent on that. It was dependent on my relationship with God. I

“ am centred in who I am and I'm really grateful. I'm not perfect especially as a Christian you're not perfect but you're walking every day and trying to just stay connected and yeah it's helped me a lot and I'm really grateful."