Liam Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram

Liam Hemsworth has returned to Instagram for the first time since announcing his split from Miley Cyrus. The 29-year-old actor - who filed for divorce last week after seven months of marriage - hasn't posted on the social media site since confirming their separation earlier this month, but he was back this week to announce his new film "Killerman".

He wrote: "Excited to announce a movie I worked on called 'Killerman' will be released in the USA on August 30th.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honour to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favourite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography.

"Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved. Independent filmmaking is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. (sic)"

Before the movie update, Liam's most recent post on the photo sharing platform saw him confirm his breakup as he wished his estranged wife "nothing but health and happiness".

He said at the time: "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

"This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets."

This week, Miley stepped out at the MTV Video Music Awards and debuted a new tattoo which features lyrics from the Pixies' song "The Thing".

Her fresh ink reads: "My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free."

It's the second time Miley has been tattooed this month, having recently had an artistic design on her forearm of an emblem of the House of Visconti and a symbol for the Italian city of Milan.