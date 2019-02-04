Liam Neeson. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Liam Neeson has admitted he wanted to "kill" someone in revenge after a woman he knows was raped. The 66-year-old actor had a "primal" urge to lash out and walked the streets with a weapon hoping to get into a fight in a misguided attempt at revenge with a man who fitted the profile of her attacker.

Liam - who didn't reveal the woman's identity or her relationship to him - said: "There's something primal - God forbid you've ever had a member of your family hurt under criminal conditions. I'll tell you a story. This is true ... She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way. But my immediate reaction was...

"I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I'd be approached by somebody - I'm ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some 'black b*****d' would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him."

The 'Cold Pursuit' star admitted he took over a week for his rage to subside and to get some perspective.

He added in an interview with The Independent newspaper: "It took me a week, maybe a week and a half, to go through that. She would say, 'Where are you going?' And I would say, 'I'm just going out for a walk.' You know? 'What's wrong?' 'No no, nothing's wrong.' "

Liam admits his shocking confession was "horrible" and he eventually learned a lesson from his "awful" attitude.

He said: "It was horrible, horrible, when I think back, that I did that. And I've never admitted that, and I'm saying it to a journalist. God forbid. It's awful. But I did learn a lesson from it, when I eventually thought, 'What the f**k are you doing,' you know?"