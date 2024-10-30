Liam Payne memorial in Cape Town: Fans gather to celebrate his legacy

South African fans mourning Liam Payne’s death got together at the weekend to celebrate and pay tribute to the former One Direction star. Memorials were held in Cape Town, Waterfall City Park, Midrand, Benoni, and Durban.

Cape Town resident, Tahlia Morgan, who is a huge One Direction fan, attended the Sea Point memorial. “Growing up, their music was the soundtrack to my childhood. As one of the most iconic boy bands of our generation, they held a special place in the hearts of millions.” Payne died, aged 31, on October 16, 2024 following a fall from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room in Argentina, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences from family, former bandmates and fans across the world.

Morgan recalls waking up to the devastating news, “It felt like losing a part of my childhood. A moment from the Cape Town memorial for Liam Payne held at Sea Point Beach on October 26. Picture: Supplied/Tahlia Morgan “One Direction was more than just a band, they were the object of many girls' affections, and for me, Liam was the epitome of charm.” Morgan describes the gathering of Payne’s fans in Sea Point as small but incredibly moving.

“Fans from all walks of life came together to pay tribute to Liam's enduring legacy. The memorial was a sea of colour, with balloons, posters, cards, and flowers overflowing with heartfelt messages. “Fans shared poignant stories of how Liam's music helped them navigate life's challenges. We lit candles in unison, honouring his memory and the impact he left on our lives. We’ll miss him forever.” Payne died from "multiple traumas" and "internal and external haemorrhaging" after the fall from the hotel, an autopsy found.