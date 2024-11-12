Liam Payne suspect claims he never supplied drugs to the One Direction star

A man accused of supplying drugs to Liam Payne before his death has insisted he "never" gave him narcotics. The former One Direction singer passed away on October 16 after falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina, with a partial autopsy finding traces of pink cocaine - a mixture of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA — in his system, as well as cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

Local police have three people under investigation over the “Strip That Down” hitmaker's death. One of the men, waiter Braian Nahuel Paiz, has now broken his silence and admitted to taking drugs with the star, but denied being the supplier as he claimed Payne was already under the influence when they met for the first time at his workplace on October 2. Speaking on Argentina's “Telefe Noticias” TV show, he said: "I never supplied Liam with drugs.

"Liam's first contact with me was at my place of work. "We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost. "We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out.

"I've heard people saying he was taking drugs but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn't actually eat anything. "There was a moment when he approached me and asked me for my contact details. I gave him an Instagram and afterwards he sent me messages because he wanted to take drugs although he had already consumed narcotics. "It was October 2. While I was in his room we had some whisky shots."

The 24 year old returned to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel to meet with Payne again on October 1, where he admitted they "took drugs together" before the “Story of my Life” singer offered Paiz his own clothes as a souvenir. He continued: "We spent the night together, we consumed drugs because the truth is that something intimate happened. "He wasn't aggressive at all, he behaved really well with me, he was really sweet. He asked me if I was OK.

"I've got all the messages where we arranged that second meeting. I haven't erased anything." “We took drugs together but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money. “I have messages where he's offering me money because he was apparently used to offering money for everything but I never accepted anything.

“When I left he wanted to give me some clothes so that I had a memory of being with him but I left it behind the TV because I didn't want to take it. It was some grey jogging bottoms and a T-shirt. “I told Liam a best friend of mine wanted to meet him because he was a fan. “He said: ‘Yes’ and after I went, he appeared outside the place where I lived and managed to get halfway into the building and wanted us to go back to his hotel, but I told him I couldn't because I had to go to work.