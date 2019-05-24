Singer Liam Payne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Global Gift Gala in London, Thursday, March 7, 2019. Picture: AP

Liam Payne has revealed he's keen to become an action movie star after revealing he auditioned for a part in 'West Side Story'. The One Direction star might be busy working on his debut solo album but he's revealed he's eager to get his acting career up and running and he has one genre he's particularly keen to make a foray into.

He said: "I just want to do action films. I need to do something, like, really action-based."

The 25-year-old star also teased that fans can expect his record, which he scrapped and started again after his split from Cheryl Tweedy - with whom he has two-year-old son Bear - will drop later this year, with three new songs on the way soon.

He added to the Daily Star newspaper: "We have three new songs that I'm working on and some great friends who have written more amazing songs for me.

"It's nearly time to share what we've been up to."

Explaining his reasons for rehauling his album, Liam said: "As you may know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me.

"I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago and they felt from another age."

"I'm now back in the studio working hard to finalise the final few new songs on the record - I'm genuinely excited about the music I'm writing and recording and I can't wait for it to be ready for you all."

Meanwhile, the 'Strip That Down' singer previously revealed his dream role would be playing James Bond.

He said: "I mean James Bond straight off let's be honest. I love Daniel Craig as Bond, not to say he is the best Bond ever but it's up for discussion.

"I love superhero films so I'd love to be in a Marvel movie, I've always wanted to be super hero since I was a kid and the only way to really do that is to get in the Marvel ranks or the DC ranks. I love the idea of acting. It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time. Singing will always be my first love though."

Liam auditioned for a part in Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story', but didn't land the gig.

If he does get his acting career off the ground, Liam would follow in the footsteps of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles, who had a role in Christopher Nolan's 2017 war film 'Dunkirk'.

Previously, Liam spoke about wanting to try his hand at acting, as he said he considers it to be one of his "biggest aims" - and would even like to end up playing Batman.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: "One of my biggest aims to do is acting. When I watch a film it hits me in a certain way. Maybe Batman or whatever who knows."