Liam Payne's funeral scheduled for this week as loved ones prepare a final goodbye

Liam Payne’s funeral is set to take place this week in the United Kingdom, almost a month since the former One Direction singer’s tragic passing. Payne, aged 31, died on October 16, after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“The X Factor” star’s untimely death shocked many across the globe, prompting memorial gatherings from devoted fans who have celebrated his life and legacy over the past weeks. The emotional process of repatriating Payne’s body has been overseen by his father, Geoff Payne. As reported by the “Mirror”, Payne’s remains, currently in Buenos Aires, are expected to return to the UK by November 4 “at the latest.” This development comes after Geoff Payne's trip to Argentina on October 18, where he learned from prosecution chief Andres Madrea that, while the repatriation typically takes "between four and five days", unique circumstances surrounding his son’s passing contributed to a delay in the process.

Reports from the “Argentinian daily La Nacion” confirmed that all necessary documents were finally in place, ensuring Payne’s body is returned to his homeland for the star to be laid to rest. Payne’s funeral will likely be an intimate, private event, honouring his memory and the impact he had on millions as a father, son, and music icon. In South Africa, Payne’s fanbase has been deeply affected by his passing, with memorial gatherings held in multiple cities to pay tribute.