Liam Payne's South African fans host memorials for One Direction star

South African fans mourning Liam Payne’s death have organised vigils to pay tribute to the former One Direction star. South African Directioners invited local fans to join in remembering and celebrating the life of Payne.

Fans are asked to come dressed in red or purple, and are welcome to bring flowers, letters, pictures, posters, or balloons. In Johannesburg, the memorial will be held at James and Ethel Gray Park on Saturday, October 26 at 1pm. In Midrand, the memorial will be held at Waterfall City Park, Midrand, South Africa, October 26 at 2pm. Benoni the memorial will be at Homestead Lake, Benoni, October 26, 2024, at 1pm.

In Cape Town, the memorial will be held at Sea Point Beach, October 26 at 1pm. In Durban, the memorial will be held at Chris Saunders Park, October 26 at 2pm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by South African Directioners 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@lt.hs.southafrica) The fan page, @lt.hs.southafrica will be going Live from Melrose. Payne died aged 31 on October 16, 2024 following a fall from the balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences from family, former bandmates, fans across the world. Investigators have said he appeared to have been "going through an episode of substance abuse".