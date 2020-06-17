Lil Nas X explains secrecy about Nicki Minaj stan account

Lil Nas X has finally confirmed he was the owner of a Nicki Minaj fan account called @nasmaraj and said he denied it because he didn't want people to guess his sexuality.

After he rose to fame with "Old Town Road" in 2019, it was widely speculated that Lil Nas was the owner of a Nicki fan account called @nasmaraj and he has finally confirmed it.

After he reached out to Nicki about collaborating on a song, by writing "i have this song i want u on and was wondering..." a fan asked Lil Nas why he had never owned up to running a fan account for the singer.





And Nas, 21 - who previously admitted that he used to pray being gay was "just a phase" - replied: "i didn't want people to know i was gay tbh."





When someone argued that being a Nicki fan doesn't make you gay, he replied: "it don't but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain't exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."





Meanwhile, Lil Nas previously admitted he never "planned" to come out and he doesn't want to force anyone to reveal their sexuality as they might not be in the place to open up.





He said: "The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret.





"I 100 per cent want to represent the LGBT community. I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't 100 per cent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school. Because it's just super hard. It's easier for me. I'm not depending on anybody. There's no one who's going to kick me out of the house - nobody to start treating me s****y. It might not be the same for another 20-year-old who doesn't quite have it figured out and still lives with his parents. My family knows now. But it's not something that's ever brought up or we speak about. We're quiet on it. Nobody's like, 'Oh, you got a boyfriend?'"





Lil Nas came out in July 2019 and whilst he didn't tell anyone - including his managers and record label - before he announced it publicly, he did call his father first.



