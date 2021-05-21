Lil Nas X: Hate comments don't get to me

Lil Nas X says it’s “rare” that online hate “actually gets” to him, because he knows "the love outweighs the hate” in the end.

The 22-year-old rapper – whose real name is Montero Hill – is no stranger to receiving negativity online, but has said he doesn’t let the trolls affect his mood because he knows that “the love outweighs the hate” in the end.

He said: "The love outweighs the hate by like a hundred.

“I guess it's because I kind of grew up on the internet and I've been through this before, and I know to take everything with a grain of salt. So it's rare that it'll actually get to me, where I'm like, 'Oh, that hurts.' "

Nas X most recently received criticism for his music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, which was biblically inspired and was influenced by his experience with publicly coming out as gay.

And the rapper says he’s also received praise from fans who say his music video offered a spot-on visual metaphor for the coming out experience.

He added to People magazine: "I was happy that a lot of people seeing this growing up are going to remember it for the rest of their lives and they're going to feel more confident in themselves.”

Meanwhile, Nas X recently said it’s “not [his] job” to be a good role model.

When asked about being a role model, he said: "At first I felt a sense of responsibility. But now I kind of just don't care. It's not my job. Of course I want to spread good ideals, but I'm not nobody's parents. At the end of the day, I'm just doing me, and hoping everybody else is following the lead, and doing themselves.

"Part of my plan is to make sure people know I'm going to do whatever the f*** I want, when I want to, and if you're mad at it, I'm going to laugh in your face."