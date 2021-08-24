Lil Nas X is excited for 'Blood & Water' season 2

Grammy award-winning artist Lil Nas X confirmed on social media that he’s set for “Blood & Water”. Streaming giant Netflix announced on Monday that the teen drama series is finally making its return to our screens on September 24.

Mzansi rejoiced, as the show features some of the country’s best up-and-coming talent, and after the first season received praise locally and internationally. The “Industry Baby” hitmaker is also excited for the new season and took to Twitter replying to the season two announcement, saying: “AHHHHH LET’S GOOOO”. AHHHHH LETS GOOOO — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 24, 2021 Last year, American actress Gabrielle Union said she couldn’t wait for season 2 of the hit series.

The “Being Mary Jane” star revealed her love for the show when she replied to the Netflix SA Twitter account, which had posted images of “Blood & Water” star Khosi Ngema. Union said that she and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, were waiting for the new season. “I just was talking about #BloodAndWater during a pitch today!! Me and @DwyaneWade are anxiously awaiting season 2!!” she tweeted.

Filmed in Cape Town and starring fan favourites Ama Qamata in the lead role as Puleng Khumalo and Khosi as Fikile Bhele, the season promises to be just as riveting as season one – if not more so. Created by Nosipho Dumisa, this seven-episode series promises to have viewers on the edge of their seats with some new faces, unlikely alliances, and twists and turns, as the Parkhurst clan up the ante in their quest for the truth. Viewers will return to Parkhurst High to watch a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results, and the drama testing old alliances and forging new and unlikely friendships.