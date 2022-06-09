Lil Nas X rants about not getting a nod for BET Awards 2022

*Please note that the article contains strong language.
Last week, the BET Awards announced the nominations for this year’s award ceremony, and Lil Nas X didn’t receive a single nomination.
The “Montero” hitmaker is not impressed that the network, which is supposed to be celebrating black excellence, snubbed him for two years in a row.
Last year, he was invited to perform at the awards without a nomination.
Taking to Twitter, he expressed his frustration, and accused the channel of not supporting black gay people.
this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us.— MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022
“Thank you, bet awards, an outstanding zero nominations ... black excellence! Doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he added in a follow-up tweet.
“I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world, and even when we make it to the top (they) try to pretend we are invisible.”
After deleting the tweets, he came back with a snippet of what sounds like a diss song to BET, which goes like “F*&^ BET”.
FUCK BET! FUCK BET! 🤧 pic.twitter.com/bnG2UP7Hlo— MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022
The BET management then responded to him by releasing a statement, saying they love Lil Nas X. They also explained that no one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.
“Unfortunately, this year, Lil Nas X was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts.
“At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community,” read the statement.
Lil Nas X’s fans also feel that BET was unfair towards him and that he deserved a nomination.
Lil Nas has a diamond plaque on the wall (16X plat)and several others. If ya'll think this is about a BET Award ya silly. He's sold more records than some people do in 5 lifetimes.— You're far too kind. (@PriceTheCreator) June 7, 2022
this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping https://t.co/aE5cCRVsFm— MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 7, 2022
I support this fight @LilNasX is having with @BET. First, for himself and the other queer artists before him (Meshell Ndegeocello & Rahsaan Patterson come to mind) who’ve had such impact on music but never nominated or invited to perform to my knowledge. Second…— Kenyon Farrow (@kenyonfarrow) June 8, 2022
I like that Lil Nas is on BET’s neck. These are OUR people. If we can’t come together to check each other when need be, then what’s the point? He’s said nothing but facts. Lil Nas deserves acknowledgment from our award shows and shouldn’t be just used as a prop.— Lex (@iamlexstylz) June 8, 2022