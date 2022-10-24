Lil Nas X turned down Beyoncé to entertain his fans. The 23-year-old rapper - whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill - explained that he once received a party invitation from the 'Break My Soul' songstress but declined in favour of performing at his concert.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said: "I've actually been invited to come to one of her' Renaissance' parties and that was super dope. think it was on the day of one of the shows and I was like, "do I completely leave my fans stranded and don't come to the show to see Beyoncé or not,' but you know I couldn't. Some time though for sure!" However, the “INDUSTRY BABY” hitmaker went on to add that Beyoncé's latest album “Renaissance” had left him feeling "liberated" and claimed it was "so big" of her to go in a different artistic direction. Watch video:

He told E! News: "The overall idea of this super duper pop legend, not even, this music legend in general, going into this direction that's not really mainstream at all. I think that's just so big of her. It's liberating." Nas was teamed up with confectionary brand M and Ms and loved being able to "spread music" and design his tour around the colours of the hard-shelled chocolate candies. He said: "I think my favorite thing about this partnership is that I get to work with a brand that's as legendary as M and Ms and knowing that it also has a cause helping spread music and inspire through connection.

Story continues below Advertisement