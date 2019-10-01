Lil Nas X used to "pray" he wasn't gay growing up, because he didn't want to have to come out.
The 20-year-old rapper came out as gay in June this year after having mammoth success with his single 'Old Town Road', and has said that growing up he used to wish that his sexuality was "a phase", because he didn't want to have to come out.
Nas made the confession whilst speaking to Gayle King in a preview for his upcoming interview with "CBS This Morning", when she asked: "Did you know as a little boy that you were gay? Did you think that as a youngster while people were telling you it's not a good thing, were you thinking, 'Yeah, but I think I am?' "
And he said: "Yeah, definitely. I knew. Especially around my teenage years. You know, I would just like ... praying, praying, praying."
Gayle then asked what he was praying for, to which he added: "That it was like a phase. That it would go away."