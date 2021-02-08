Lil Nas X’s ’new breasts’ cause confusion online

American rapper Lil Nas X caused quite the ruckus on Twitter after he posted a picture with this “new breasts“. Taking to the micro-blogging site on Sunday, the “Holiday” rapper shared pictures showing off his ”new breasts“, with the caption: ”Got bored so i bought titties. what u guys think?” And while they might seem realistic to the untrained eye, if you’re a fan of drag performers, specifically drag queens, then it’s pretty obvious Lil Nas is wearing a silicone breast plate and edited out the lines of demarcation. got bored so i bought titties.

what u guys think? pic.twitter.com/dgvVWdpK23 — nope (@LilNasX) February 7, 2021 It’s similar to the one he wore for Halloween when he paid homage to Nicki Minaj in the “Super Bass” video. NAS MARAJ !!!

💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/wd1h7CHw8z — nope (@LilNasX) October 31, 2020 However, many tweeps were confused about what was going on.

I still can’t tell it this is real or not bro https://t.co/I7Zfvg8zMW — tyreek🫑 (@eyeIost) February 7, 2021

generation z is cancelled bruh im done https://t.co/adhyICwCpW — 23 (@1DeyCallMe23) February 7, 2021

He warned @DojaCat about this when she wouldn't show her titties on live. Now look where we at. https://t.co/snJaXAeu38 — 🤎✨teetime✨🤎 (@starbearstz) February 7, 2021

Black men want to be black women so BAD~ https://t.co/Rvex9LqG0h — DeeDee 🇿🇦 (@FantaCarrot_231) February 7, 2021

Last year, the music star posted a piece of paper on his Instagram Stories with the song titles “Call Me By Your Name”, “One Of Me”, “Titanic”, and “Don't Want It” visible and others covered up with white correction fluid.

Whilst he had tweeted that he's “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out (sic)".

In July, the “Rodeo” hitmaker shared a snippet of “Call Me By Your Name”.

The rap sensation talks about a boy he's talking to for the first time on the song.

And he also pays homage to the blockbuster “Call Me By Your Name”, in which Timothee Chalamet's character Elio falls in love with Armie Hammer's American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family's home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.

Prior to then, Lil Nas teased fans that his debut album is almost complete and announced he's working on a mixtape, plus he asked his followers to get involved with the latter release by sending him their beats via email.

He tweeted: "ALBUM'S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO!

ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO [email protected] ! (sic)"