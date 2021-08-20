Lil Nas X's new relationship is 'effortless'

Rap star Lil Nas X has revealed that his new romance is "effortless". The 22-year-old rap star met his boyfriend "around the time" of his 'Saturday Night Live' performance in May, and he admits that their romance "just feels natural".

He told VMan magazine: "I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet. I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless." Lil Nas actually had his first boyfriend when he was "maybe 18 or 19", but he made a concerted effort to keep their romance under wraps.

He said: "It was very late, like, in college. I don't even know if you can say 'boyfriend' if it's very much a 'nobody knows about it, down low,' situation." And while his past romances have helped to inspire his songs "to a certain extent", Lil Nas insisted he's resisted the temptation to focus on any particular relationship. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VMAN (@vman)

He explained: "That sounds like a great song to write, but I haven't written it yet. "I've definitely written about him, but not the basics of starting a relationship with a guy for the first time or anything like that." Lil Nas also shared that he was "about to go on [a date] right after this interview".

The chart-topping star admitted he usually goes on night-time dates. He added: "This is actually probably the first day-time date I've done in a minute." The rapper - who came out as gay while 'Old Town Road' topped the charts - previously suggested that his new boyfriend could be "the one".