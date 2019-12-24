Lil Wayne insists everything is "all goody" after his private jet was reportedly searched by the FBI.
The 37-year-old rapper was travelling with several passengers from California to Florida on Monday and his plane was stopped by authorities when he touched down at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after they were said to have been alerted that weapons and marijuana were possibly being transported on the aircraft.
According to the Miami Herald newspaper, officials from the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies, boarded the 14-seater jet with a warrant and found cocaine and a gun.
All passengers were told to stay at the scene until the searches were complete and it's not believed anyone was arrested at the time.
Authorities confirmed to local news outlets that no immediate charges had been filed.